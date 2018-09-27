A campaign group of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke has accused the Nigerian Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving to favour the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zzkqsM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zzkqsM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]