Metro Pro-Adeleke group accuse INEC, Police of conspiracy to favour APC – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
A campaign group of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke has accused the Nigerian Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving to favour the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate …


Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zzkqsM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top