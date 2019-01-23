Chelsea and Fernebahce bound winger, Victor Moses has changed his Instagram bio to ‘professional footballer for Nigeria’. If you observed, the 28-year old deleted playing for Nigeria from his bio shortly after announcing his retirement from the national team at 27.
Seems he has changed his mind about his retirement.
