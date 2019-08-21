President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi as the new Director-General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.
The appointment was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Mskyly
Get More Nigeria Political News
The appointment was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Mskyly
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]