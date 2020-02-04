Each match of the Spanish football Premier League is always a feast, because it is the Spanish teams that are the ambassadors of world football, and this time the game of Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao caused a good stir, which can be used profitable by betting on one of the outcomes in the 1xbet Nigeria.
Looking back at the recent matches of the Catalan team, as a favourite in this confrontation, one can begin to doubt that Barca is the favourite, since the statistical gap between the teams’ results is not that big (6-1-3 Barcelona, 5-0-5 Athletic), which may indicate that the chances of the teams are approximately the same, and even the draw outcome of the match is possible, and the raws in such matches always bring good odds in the 1xBet Nigeria.
If we look at the face to face games of the teams, then there is no obvious favourite, although Barcelona has more victories, but there is one important thing - the latest 4 matches the team didn’t win over Athletic, and the last time they achieved such victory was back in 2018. After that, there were2 games in a draw, and two matches were won by Bilbao.
Mobile bets on Spanish La Liga after you download 1xbet apk
It’s becoming more and more convenient to bet on football using your phone, especially when a match is held on Monday evening and it’s not always possible to be at a computer or laptop. Download 1xbet apk to install an application for your phone and bet on your favourite team’s victory , especially if this is Barca, which has every chance to win in this match despite the sad statistics of recent games against Atletico in the Spanish League.
The atmosphere in the team is not very good, because the Catalans’ position is rather precarious, and Real Madrid can drop them from the first place in the ranking at any time and get the La Liga cup for themselves, so the wards of Quique are constantly under pressure. But on the other hand, fierce competition should only give them motivation, so you can download the 1xbet apk and support Catalans with your bet, or bet on the outcome you believe in. In any case, it’s always much more interesting to watch your team’s performance together with the reliable bookmakers.
- Barcelona 0: 1 Athletic Bilbao
- Barcelona 0: 0 Athletic Bilbao
- Barcelona 1: 1 Athletic Bilbao
