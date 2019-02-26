President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is poised to win Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election.
According to results seen by SaharaReporters at 67% results determination status, Buhari has polled more than 11million votes, and the figure will yet rise — with 33% of the results …
