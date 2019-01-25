One of the most prominent "gay conversion therapists" in the US has divorced his wife and wants to start dating men.
David Matheson, from Utah, was the creator of widely maligned and discredited courses that claimed to be capable of changing the sexuality of those who studied them. …
Read more via Sky News – http://bit.ly/2HvciPP
