Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as absurd, the lies, propaganda and accusations against President Muhammadu Buhari.
Osinbajo said on Wednesday night while responding to questions at an Interactive Session and Engagement held at Muson Centre, Lagos on Wednesday night.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ItD2AM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Osinbajo said on Wednesday night while responding to questions at an Interactive Session and Engagement held at Muson Centre, Lagos on Wednesday night.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ItD2AM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]