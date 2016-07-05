Property for Sale: 4 Bedroom Bungalow With Two Lounges, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers – Nigeria

Available for sale is a fairly new 4 bedroom bungalow on a full plot of land at NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria.
The property is on a tarred road with good drainage network, Clean and constant water supply, and Stable electricity supply.
Property Details
Price: N30m
Click here for more details...
- Property Ref: 100262
- Market Status: Available
- Type: Detached Bungalow
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4
- Toilets: 5
