3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos | N1,000,000 per year
3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos

Important Features
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, Rooms: 3, Toilets: 4, Serviced, Access Gate, Balcony, Fence, Built In Cupboards, Guest Toilet, Kitchen

Property for Sale: 4 Bedroom Bungalow With Two Lounges, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers – Nigeria

#1
Available for sale is a fairly new 4 bedroom bungalow on a full plot of land at NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria.

The property is on a tarred road with good drainage network, Clean and constant water supply, and Stable electricity supply.

Property Details

  • Property Ref: 100262
  • Market Status: Available
  • Type: Detached Bungalow
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Toilets: 5

Price: N30m

h5-jpg.87591



Click here for more details...
 
[565]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top