Property for Sale: Newly Built 4 Bedroom Bungalow, Mowe, Ogun State – Nigeria

PROPERTY FOR SALE IN OGUN - This newly built 4 bedroom detached bungalow located along Lagos/Ibadan express way, Mainland Park Regal, Mowe, Ogun State is available for sale immediately.
Sited on 648 square meters of land, this property features; all rooms en-suite with cubicles, water heaters and sanitary wares, fitted kitchen with stores and laundry, 2 living rooms, kitchen cabinets, 6 burner gas cookers, heat extractor and jacuzzi. It has a beautiful land lawns and exquisitely finished. It is with global C of O.
Property Details
Agent Commission (if any) 5%
Baths 5
Land Size (m²) 648
Build (Year) 2016
Rooms (total) 9
Bedrooms 4
Living area (m²) 648
Available from now
Fully furnished Yes
Property Features
Indoor features:
PRICE: ₦ 26,500,000
- Built-in wardrobes
- Balcony
- Energy efficiency rating - High
- Hill/Mountain View
PRICE: ₦ 26,500,000
