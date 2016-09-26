Property for Sale: Newly Built 4 Bedroom Bungalow, Mowe, Ogun State – Nigeria

Property Details

PROPERTY FOR SALE IN OGUN - This newly built 4 bedroom detached bungalow located along Lagos/Ibadan express way, Mainland Park Regal, Mowe, Ogun State is available for sale immediately.Sited on 648 square meters of land, this property features; all rooms en-suite with cubicles, water heaters and sanitary wares, fitted kitchen with stores and laundry, 2 living rooms, kitchen cabinets, 6 burner gas cookers, heat extractor and jacuzzi. It has a beautiful land lawns and exquisitely finished. It is with global C of O.Agent Commission (if any) 5%Baths 5Land Size (m²) 648Build (Year) 2016Rooms (total) 9Bedrooms 4Living area (m²) 648Available from nowFully furnished Yes₦ 26,500,000