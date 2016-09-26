Property for Sale: Newly Built 4 Bedroom Bungalow, Mowe, Ogun State – Nigeria

#1
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN OGUN - This newly built 4 bedroom detached bungalow located along Lagos/Ibadan express way, Mainland Park Regal, Mowe, Ogun State is available for sale immediately.

Sited on 648 square meters of land, this property features; all rooms en-suite with cubicles, water heaters and sanitary wares, fitted kitchen with stores and laundry, 2 living rooms, kitchen cabinets, 6 burner gas cookers, heat extractor and jacuzzi. It has a beautiful land lawns and exquisitely finished. It is with global C of O.

Property Details
Agent Commission (if any) 5%
Baths 5
Land Size (m²) 648
Build (Year) 2016
Rooms (total) 9
Bedrooms 4
Living area (m²) 648
Available from now
Fully furnished Yes

Property Features
Indoor features:
  • Built-in wardrobes
Outdoor features:
  • Balcony
Eco features:
  • Energy efficiency rating - High
Other features:
  • Hill/Mountain View

PRICE: ₦ 26,500,000


h6-jpg.96804



Click here for more details…
 
[565]
Derrils

Derrils

Member
#2
#2
Don't even start looking for a place for rent here https://www.nigeriapropertycentre.com/for-rent ! Based on the personal experience, it is just a nightmare! Starting from images and ending up with prices. All places we were considering were to be rented with the help of agents, and this means that you pay insane commissions. And guess what: not a single word mentioned before you actually move to signing a contract.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top