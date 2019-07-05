Prophet Melody Adjija, the Warri-based Cleric arrested by the police for allegedly staging fake miracles was given a heroic welcome by his members upon release.
Though it is still not clear if there is a hitch in his prosecution over charges of fraud or if he was granted bail, however his members seem not to care as they took to the streets to celebrate him.
READ MORE
Though it is still not clear if there is a hitch in his prosecution over charges of fraud or if he was granted bail, however his members seem not to care as they took to the streets to celebrate him.
READ MORE