JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Prophet Melody Adjija who was arrested for allegedly staging fake miracles, given a heroic welcome by members in Warri [video]- Linda Ikejis Blog

#1
Prophet Melody Adjija, the Warri-based Cleric arrested by the police for allegedly staging fake miracles was given a heroic welcome by his members upon release.
Though it is still not clear if there is a hitch in his prosecution over charges of fraud or if he was granted bail, however his members seem not to care as they took to the streets to celebrate him.

Capture.PNG


READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top