The Supreme Council for Shari’ah has reportedly demanded that the federal government prosecute Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff (CAS) and ex-minister, Theophilus Danjuma, for what it called treasonable felony.
The Cable reports that made the demand in reaction to Danjuma’s statement at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University where he urged Nigerians to start defending themselves against killers and alleging that the armed forces had been biased in securing the country from attacks.
