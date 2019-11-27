A recent review searches for links between dietary choices and prostate cancer.
The authors conclude that there may be an association between plant based diets and a decreased risk of prostate cancer, as well as a link between dairy intake and increased risk.…
Read more via Medical News Today https://ift.tt/35YW4Ha
The authors conclude that there may be an association between plant based diets and a decreased risk of prostate cancer, as well as a link between dairy intake and increased risk.…
Read more via Medical News Today https://ift.tt/35YW4Ha
Last edited by a moderator:[62]