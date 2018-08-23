A peaceful protest occurred earlier today in front of Ebonyi State Government house by Greater Ezza Ezekuna Youth Association led by Barr. Alegu Leonard over the death of Barr. Ernest Odu.
The group who were visibly angry, called on the Ebonyi State government and the Inspector General of Police to immediately to investigate as the stories that trail the death of their brother is indeed pathetic.
