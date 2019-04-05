Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja has directed the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce to immediately honour the police invitation over their roles in the October 5, 2018, Abuja street protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
