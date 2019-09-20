Some protesters have called for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The protesters, who stormed the APC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, displayed placards some of which read, “Bye Bye Oshiomhole, ”Bye Bye bad leadership” and “Oshiomhole Must Go”.
read more
The protesters, who stormed the APC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, displayed placards some of which read, “Bye Bye Oshiomhole, ”Bye Bye bad leadership” and “Oshiomhole Must Go”.
read more