Submit Post Advertise

Metro Proud Prostitute Shoots Man In The Head For Performing Sex Wrong

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Nov 11, 2017 at 9:09 AM. Views count: 113

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Twenty-one year-old Marissa E. Wallen, an escort in Washington USA, has been arrested for shooting a man twice in the head wrongly performing a sex act with her.

    Reports say Wallen had shot her victim twice in the back of the head and left him to die but police later found the man alive after three days.

    The man was taken to the hospital and unable to speak, but he communicated with hand signals.

    Wallen was subsequently arrested. She ultimately admitted to police she was an escort and had been hired to have sex with the victim. She displayed little remorse for her act.

    She is charged in Snohomish County court with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree theft. Her bail is set for $1 million dollars.

    “Wallen was clearly proud of her life as an escort and even asked us to call one of her clients so that he could post her bail,” court documents allege.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Nov 11, 2017 at 9:09 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Proud Prostitute Shoots
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      'Prostitutes' Recruitment Centre Uncovered Near Police Station In Benin

      RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,339
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 31, 2017
    2. siteadmin
      Metro

      Ogun State: Prostitute Sells 3 Year Old Daughter To Child Traffickers For N280,000

      siteadmin, Oct 24, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      843
      siteadmin
      Oct 24, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Metro

      Nigeria: How Prostitutes Help Us To Rob Our Victims - Notorious Robbers

      Lequte, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,335
      Lequte
      Sep 30, 2017
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Abuja: Evil Nigerian Pimp Sells Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE

      Samguine, Aug 24, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      827
      Samguine
      Aug 24, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Prostitute Runs Mad In Owerri, Walks Street Naked [See PHOTOS]

      RemmyAlex, Aug 24, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      2,285
      Oluogunjobi
      Aug 24, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Metro

      ASUU Strike Will Cause Increase in Prostitution - Nigerian Sex Workers Association

      Lequte, Aug 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,306
      Lequte
      Aug 19, 2017
    7. curator
      Metro

      [Video] Proud Market Trader Blasts African Girls For Selling Themselves Cheap

      curator, Jan 28, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,757
      curator
      Jan 28, 2015

    Comments