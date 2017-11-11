Twenty-one year-old Marissa E. Wallen, an escort in Washington USA, has been arrested for shooting a man twice in the head for wrongly performing a sex act with her.
Reports say Wallen had shot her victim twice in the back of the head and left him to die but police later found the man alive after three days.
The man was taken to the hospital and unable to speak, but he communicated with hand signals.
Wallen was subsequently arrested. She ultimately admitted to police she was an escort and had been hired to have sex with the victim. She displayed little remorse for her act.
She is charged in Snohomish County court with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree theft. Her bail is set for $1 million dollars.
“Wallen was clearly proud of her life as an escort and even asked us to call one of her clients so that he could post her bail,” court documents allege.
