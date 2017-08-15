The Police Service Commission, PSC, has announced the suspension of special promotion for Nigerian police officers following widespread allegation of bribery. “Given the avalanche of disparaging reports, comments and allegations revolving around special promotions, the commission has decided to put on hold all recommendations until further notice,” Mike Okiro, the Chairman of the commission, said o Tuesday. “As a responsible organisation, the commission ensures that promotions are given to only deserving officers based on merit to encourage hard work,’’ he said. He said that guidelines developed by the commission on procedures for promotion had been sent to the I-G of Police. “To ensure objectivity, transparency and accountability in the process, the commission has also developed and issued guidelines on special promotion to the Nigeria Police Force.’’ He said that the implementation of the guidelines was being monitored and reviewed by the commission regularly. Mr. Okiro said that officers considered for special promotion in the force must have sufficiently shown concrete evidence for meriting it. “It should, however, be noted that performance of normal or routine duty will not qualify an officer for special promotion,” he said.