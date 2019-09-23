Sports PSG beat Lyon in a tough French Ligue 1 clash as Neymar nets again – Legit.ng

#1
Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain clash in Ligue saw Les Parisiens beat Les Gones 1-0 on Sunday night, September 22, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the log.

The Brazilian star Neymar continued from where he left off last weekend, after his stoppage-time winner …


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2LKn3xX

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top