Sports PSG Declare Neymar Missing – Naijaloaded

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Neymar, has gone AWOL as he tries to force a move away from the club.

PSG confirmed this in a statement posted through the club’s official website on Monday. The Brazilian international failed to show up for the …

