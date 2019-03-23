Sports PSG Join Bayern, Monaco In Chase For Onyekuru’s Signature – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Report has revealed that PSG are the latest European club to express an interest in red hot winger, Henry Onyekuru.

Blistering youngster Onyekuru, a 21-year-old Nigerian winger, only made the move from Eupen to Everton in 2017....



read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2upJfDW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top