Paris St Germain (PSG) lost 1-2 at Olympique Lyonnais to suffer their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel’s PSG, without the injured Neymar, were overwhelmed at the Groupama stadium on Sunday …



