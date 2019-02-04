Paris St Germain (PSG) lost 1-2 at Olympique Lyonnais to suffer their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester United.
Thomas Tuchel’s PSG, without the injured Neymar, were overwhelmed at the Groupama stadium on Sunday …
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2WEi5GA
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Thomas Tuchel’s PSG, without the injured Neymar, were overwhelmed at the Groupama stadium on Sunday …
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2WEi5GA
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]