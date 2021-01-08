Politics PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV - New Telegraph

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari; his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other prominent government officials would take the first set of COVID-19 vaccine on arrival on live television...
