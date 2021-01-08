Video PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV – New Telegraph
  • COVID-19: UK places travel ban on 11 African countries - Punch Newspaper
  • COVID-19: FG will impose fresh lockdown if… —PTF - Punch Newspaper
  • ‘I’m outraged by violence’ — Trump returns after Twitter ban with plea for national healing - The Cable
  • More than 2m Nigerians living as refugees – FG – New Telegraph
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/ptf-buhari-osinbajo-sgf-others-to-take-covid-19-vaccines-on-live-tv/
Metro - COVID-19: UK places travel ban on 11 African countries - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/covid-19-uk-places-travel-ban-on-11-african-countries/
Metro - COVID-19: FG will impose fresh lockdown if… —PTF - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/covid-19-fg-will-impose-fresh-lockdown-if-ptf/
Metro - ‘I’m outraged by violence’ — Trump returns after Twitter ban with plea for national healing - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/im-outraged-by-violence-trump-returns-after-twitter-ban-with-plea-for-national-healing
Metro - More than 2m Nigerians living as refugees – FG – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/more-than-2m-nigerians-living-as-refugees-fg/
