South African rapper, AKA, and media personality, Bonang Matheba have reportedly split after a two-year relationship.
The award-winning rapper announced this in a tweet in the early hours of the morning yesterday.
Myself and Bonang have decided to call it quits. I feel like I need to put this out there so we can both move on. I wish her all the best and I will always love her.
— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 29, 2017
However, this will not be the first time he has "broken up" with the Queen B. In July this year, he took to twitter to announce his break-up with her after a quarrel between the two while advising the male folks "not to love a woman more than she loves you". They reconciled shortly after that.
He also said, in a deleted tweet, that they split up last year but made up.
The two began dating in 2015 and it is alleged that she was the cause of his breakup between him and his former girlfriend and mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.
