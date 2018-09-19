The Director Sport, Defence Headquarters, AVM Dayo Adeluoye, on Wednesday urged graduating cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy to put Nigeria first in all that they do throughout their service in the military.
Adeluoye, who gave the advice at the Beating of Retreat ceremony for the 367 …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OCnqd0
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Adeluoye, who gave the advice at the Beating of Retreat ceremony for the 367 …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OCnqd0
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[112]