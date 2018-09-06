Britain said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “ultimate” responsibility for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in England, as it prepared to brief the UN Security Council.
London has accused two members of Russian military intelligence...
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2CpCUzo
Get more World News
London has accused two members of Russian military intelligence...
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2CpCUzo
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]