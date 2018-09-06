World Putin ‘Ultimately’ Responsible For Spy Poisoning, UK Claims – Channels Television

#1
Britain said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “ultimate” responsibility for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in England, as it prepared to brief the UN Security Council.

London has accused two members of Russian military intelligence...



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2CpCUzo

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top