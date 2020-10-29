World Putin says no plans for new lockdown despite record virus surge – Guardian News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
m.guardian.ng

Putin says no plans for new lockdown despite record virus surge | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there were no plans for a new lockdown in Russia even as officials registered a record surge in coronavirus infections and several regions were suffering “critical” outbreaks. Hospitals in Russia’s regions have been overwhelmed by the sharp increase in...
m.guardian.ng
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
World Russia Produces First Batch Of Virus Vaccine – Leadership News
Replies
0
Views
262
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
World Trump Plans Saturday Rally Despite COVID Concerns – WebMD Health
Replies
0
Views
460
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics Easing lockdown, will lead to surge in COVID-19 pandemic infection — Doctors – Vanguard Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
288
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Metro We processed 1,500 COVID-19-related calls during lockdown, says NCC – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
172
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
World COVID-19 Vaccine Is Tested And Safe, Says Russian Military – Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
415
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top