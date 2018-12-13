  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports QNB Group Appoints Neymar Jr As Global Brand Ambassador – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The Middle East and Africa’s largest financial, QNB Group has announced the appointment of the Brazilian soccer star and Paris Saint Germain player, Neymar Jr, as the Group’s Global Brand Ambassador.

The exclusive partnership was signed by Mr. Yousef Darwish, General Manager of QNB Group Communications, and …



read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2QR7ms2

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top