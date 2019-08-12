JustForex Trading - Start Now

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri won the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Open Table Tennis Championship held in Lagos on Sunday.

Quadri, who won the competition back-to-back, said he overcame injury in the Round of 16 to emerge victorious. He said this after defeating Austria’s Gardos Robert in a thrilling six …

quadri.JPG

Last edited by a moderator:
