Queen Elizabeth has announced her decision of allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as senior members of the Royal Family, to allow them create a new life as a young family.
Though the British monarch disclosed that she and other members of the family would have preferred them to …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ti3C98
Get more World News
Though the British monarch disclosed that she and other members of the family would have preferred them to …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ti3C98
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]