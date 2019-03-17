R. Kelly has denied having sex with Aaliyah’s mom, with the singer calling the reports total bull shit.
The under fire singer says it’s a desperate attention grab from one of his accusers. Lisa Van Allen who accused Kelly of abuse in “Surviving R. Kelly” said Kelly …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CokJaF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The under fire singer says it’s a desperate attention grab from one of his accusers. Lisa Van Allen who accused Kelly of abuse in “Surviving R. Kelly” said Kelly …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CokJaF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]