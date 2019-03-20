Politics Race for Dogara’s successor begins as north-central APC drums support for members – TheCable

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the north-central is demanding that the speakership of the house of representatives be zoned to the region.

Members of the caucus said they contributed heavily to the victory of the ruling party during the general election. Yakubu Dogara, the incumbent speaker, is likely not …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2CsN1Rm

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top