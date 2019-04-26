Sports Racism: Raheem Sterling honoured with award – P.M. News

#1
Manchester City’s England forward Raheem Sterling has been awarded The Integrity and Impact Award at this year’s BT Sport Industry Awards for speaking out on a range of social issues, including racism.

Sterling was recognised for his fight against racism in the sport and for using his platform …



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2GBz0lN

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top