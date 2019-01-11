Rafael Nadal continued his serene progress at this year's Australian Open with a quarter-final demolition of Frances Tiafoe.
Determined to avoid an upset like the one Roger Federer suffered against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nadal was merciless against the 20-year-old American Tiafoe, and sprinted to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 1hr 47 min.
