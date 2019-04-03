Sports Raheem Sterling reacts to Moise Kean racist abuse – Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog

#1
Raheem Sterling has reacted to Moise Kean racist abuse by Cagliari fans yesterday, slamming Bonucci for his take on the incident. Raheem Sterling has taken to Instagram to voice his support for Juventus’ Moise Kean after the striker was racially abused in the club’s 2-0


read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2WKU4wO

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top