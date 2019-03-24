Sports Ramos’ penalty kick gives Spain winning start – P.M. News

#1
Spain captain Sergio Ramos scored another “Panenka” penalty kick to give his side a 2-1 home win over Norway on Saturday in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

But it was a far-from-convincing display from Luis Enrique’s side. Spain made a slick start and took the lead at Valencia’s …



read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HF8hHP

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top