Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah lead the pack of nominations for the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nouah scored four nominations, the highest among the nominees ahead of the seventh edition of the AMVCA which will hold at a yet-to-be-announced date...

