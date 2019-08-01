Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Rape allegation: Nigerian female pastor Busola Olotu makes shocking revelations about Biodun Fatoyinbo, says she believes Busola Dakolo (video) - LIB

#1
The last has certainly not been heard in the rape allegation leveled on clergyman, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.
Reverend Busola Olotu, a clergywoman who Biodun Fatoyinbo saw as a mentor, had an exclusive interview with media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, where she revealed that Busola's sister, Funmi Ayeni, had come to her in 2011 to recount how her sister, Busola, had become troubled after she was allegedly raped by Fatoyinbo who was her pastor at the time.

biodun.PNG

www.lindaikejisblog.com

Rape allegation: Nigerian female pastor Busola Olotu makes shocking revelations about Biodun Fatoyinbo, says she believes Busola Dakolo (video)

The last has certainly not been heard in the rape allegation leveled on clergyman, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo. Reverend Busola Olotu, a cl
www.lindaikejisblog.com www.lindaikejisblog.com
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top