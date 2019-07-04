advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Rape takes a new turn! 89 year old woman is raped by 71 year old neighbour (photos) – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A 71 year old man in Trang has been arrested after confessing to raping an 89 year old neighbour.

Palian police arrived to find that the woman’s granddaughter, Naphawan, had already taken matters into her own hands and beaten up Yap Chaiphak. She admitted to …

rape.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RTqKTu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top