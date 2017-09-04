Rap star Lil Wayne was rushed to hospital yesterday after he reportedly suffered a seizure and was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room. The 34 Grammy-winning star suffered a second seizure at the hospital, TMZ reported, and his representative confirmed to the site that he had suffered multiple seizures. The incident comes more than a year after the rap star, whose Grammy wins include the best rap album award in 2008 for “Tha Carter III,” was treated after suffering what his representatives called two minor seizures.