Entertainment Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins two posthumous Grammys, honored in tribute performance – Reuters

#1
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was slain in March of last year, won two posthumous Grammy Awards on Sunday and was remembered at the Awards with a tribute medley that had audience members on their feet, dancing and in tears.

62nd Grammy Awards – Photo Room– Los Angeles, …

nipsy news.JPG

via Reuters – https://ift.tt/37wlAUf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top