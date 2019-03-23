Politics Raymond Dokpesi Released After Detention At Abuja Airport – Nairaland

#1
Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent television (AIT), has been released.

The media mogul, who was returning to the country, after seeking medical treatment in Dubai, was arrested by security...



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Ft8SJs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top