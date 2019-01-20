Metro Razak Okoya holds soiree on 79th birthday – Newtelegraph

#1
Famous Industrialist and Chairman, Eleganza Group, Chief Razak Okoya hosted a classy soiree to mark his 79th birthday at his expansive Oluwanisola Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Before the main event, a prayer session was held for the birthday boy at the family’s private mosque where Islamic clerics …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2AXjqyR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top