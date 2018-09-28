Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s church is expanding its global vision by going beyond just winning souls for Jesus Christ.
Now, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is focused on helping the society get rid of unemployment. In order to do this, a …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QddnLR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Now, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is focused on helping the society get rid of unemployment. In order to do this, a …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QddnLR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]