Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday urged parents, guardians and caregivers to watch out for signs of drug abuse and addiction in their children and wards to tackle it fast. Ambode said on Tuesday that drug abuse was harmful to its victims and threaten the peace of the society. The governor spoke at the inauguration of the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM) Rehabilitation Centre of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Araga-Epe in Lagos He said that it was important for parents to be vigilant as drug addicts could be easily lured into crime which would ultimately threaten the development of any society. Pastor Adebayo, represented by his wife, said that the CADAM initiative was founded in 1991 by Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, a Special Assistant to the General Overseer of RCCG. She said that it started as a department in the RCCG to visit homes of addiction victims and hospitals to pray and minister to their physical needs. According to her, the name was changed in 1996 to enable a wider dimension as well as remove stigma associated with addiction – stigma directed at the addicts and their families. ”Since inception, the centre has assisted more than 2, 000 beneficiaries, most of whom have become professionals and well-to-do persons in the society. ”Over N200 million has been spent so far to put up the facilities. ”The centre will soon commence full implementation of educational and skill acquisition programmes for empowerment, ” she said.