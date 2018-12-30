The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) last Thursday dedicated the renovated and equipped Reference Hospital and Liberty Chapel for the inmates of Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos.
The Church also held a Thanksgiving Service at the Liberty Chapel in the prison...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2QbM0Bw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Church also held a Thanksgiving Service at the Liberty Chapel in the prison...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2QbM0Bw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]