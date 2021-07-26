  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Reaction of Presidency to Bishop Kukah’s address to US Congress – New Telegraph


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Reaction of Presidency to Bishop Kukah’s address to US Congress - New Telegraph

The Presidency has defended itself against the submissions of the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah before the Congress of the United States of America (USA). Speaking for the Presidency, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Politics Kukah sowing discord among Nigerians – Presidency – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
313
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Politics Your criticism of Buhari ungodly, Presidency replies Bishop Kukah - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
525
ese
E
K
Politics Presidency: Masses will look to Buhari for guidance in 2023 – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
585
Kayode Israel
K
C
Politics Kukah offended Nigerians with anti-Buhari remarks –Presidency – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
859
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics ‘Twitter Is An Agent Of Division In Nigeria’ – Garba Shehu – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
490
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top