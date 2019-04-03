Business Reactions As Exxonmobil Prepares To Leave Nigeria – Nairaland

#1
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to reports of plans by American oil giant, Exxon Mobil to divest its assets in Nigeria.

According to Reuters, quoting industry and banking sources, the company has held talks on the sale of a suite of oil and gas fields in …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2I8W7GJ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top