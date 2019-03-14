Metro Reactions As MC Oluomo Joins Abba Kyari To Celebrate Birthday In Lagos (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
An executive of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos state chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, joined a host of others yesterday to celebrate the birthday of Abba Kyari, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) commanding the IGP’s intelligence response team. Abba Kyari, …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FdcyA8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top